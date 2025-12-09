  1. Home
ED attaches proceeds of crime worth `4,189 cr, arrest 29 people

  9 Dec 2025
New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has investigated several crypto-related cases under the Prevention of Money Laundering (PMLA), attaching, seizing and freezing proceeds of crime worth Rs4,189.89 crore, arresting 29 people, and filing 22 prosecution complaints, while one accused has been declared a fugitive economic offender, the Parliament was informed on Monday.

The government has brought virtual digital assets (VDAs) under the PMLA 2002, making virtual asset service providers (VASPs) reporting entities and required to submit specified and suspicious transaction reports to FIU-IND.

