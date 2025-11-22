Edelweiss makes highest claim settlement

Hyderabad: EdelweissLife Insurance reported its highest-ever Claim Settlement Ratio of 99.29 per cent in FY25. The claim settlement ratio measures the percentage of death claims paid out versus total claims received, serving as a key indicator of an insurer's reliability and commitment to policyholders. Sumit Rai, MD & CEO, Edelweiss Life Insurance said, "Our moment of truth is when families need us most. Over the years, we have continuously refined our processes, simplified claim procedures, and equipped our teams to provide compassionate guidance during what can be an overwhelming time. This commitment to incremental improvement has enabled us to maintain claim settlement ratios above 99 per cent for three consecutive years.