Edible oil prices to drop on duty sops

New Delhi: Domestic retail prices of edible oil, which saw firm trends during the first half of 2025 due to elevated global prices and currency depreciation, are expected to soften over the coming weeks as refiners pass on cost advantages to consumers. This is a result of the customs duty reduction announced by the Government on May 30, according to a CareEdge report released on Tuesday.

The Ministry of Consumer Affairs has also issued directives requiring edible oil companies to revise their Maximum Retail Prices (MRPs) downward and submit weekly updates on Price-to-Distributor (PTD) rates.

With food inflation easing to 2.8 per cent in May and the Indian Meteorological Department forecasting a stronger-than-normal monsoon, these developments are anticipated to reinforce the downtrend in edible oil retail prices collectively, the report states.

The increase in duty differential between crude and refined edible oils will also enhance competitiveness for domestic refiners.With basic customs duty on crude palm oil now reduced to 10 per cent and refined oil duties unchanged at 32.5 per cent, the effective duty differential between crude and refined oils has risen to 19.25 per cent from 8.25 per cent.

The revised duty structure is expected to benefit major players by encouraging refiners to favour crude imports over refined oils. This leads to improved capacity utilisation and enhanced refining margins through increased domestic processing. India remains the world’s leading importer of edible oils, meeting approximately 55-60 per cent of its domestic consumption through overseas purchases primarily from Indonesia and Malaysia.In Oil Year 2023–24, India’s edible oil imports totalled approximately 15.96 million tonnes (MT), with palm oil accounting for around 55 per cent of the total, followed by soybean and sunflower oils.

During the first seven months of oil year 2024–25 (November 2024 to May 2025), edible oil imports stood at around 1.07 MT.Besides, refined palm oil costs and freight prices are approximately $45-50 per tonnes lower than crude palm oil, encouraging refined imports over crude palm oil.