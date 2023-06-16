Electrosteel takes up skill initiative in AP 

Hyderabad: Producers of ductile iron pipes and fittings, Electrosteel Castings Limited (ECL) held a valedictory function of its 100-day skill development programme on “Tailoring and Fashion Designing,” at the premises of its Srikalahasthi unit

As part of the initiative, professional trainers from Citizens Welfare Forum trained a batch of 30 women residing in villages around Srikalahasthi in Tirupati district, Andhra Pradesh. After conducting a test at the end of the programme, eligible candidates were awarded with sewing machines. 20 sewing machines were distributed as part of this initiative.

ECL said that these participants now stand a chance to earn around Rs 15,000 to Rs 18,000 per month by stitching garments.

“Electrosteel’s endeavor is to take up CSR initiatives that will empower the village communities.

The machines are being distributed with a vision that the women can start supporting their family income with the skill that they have acquired,” said Suresh Khandelwal, Chief Operating Officer-Srikalahasthi works.