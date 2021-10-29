Elon Musk's Net Worth Has Increased By Billions In A Single Day

Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, has increased his net worth to the point that he is now worth more than a country with a population of over 220 million people. Musk's net worth is $288.6 billion, which is larger than Pakistan's GDP for 2020-21, which is $278.3 billion at current market values.



On Monday, the increase in Musk's net worth has been fueled by an order for 1 lakh Tesla automobiles from Hertz, a US-based car rental company, which propelled Tesla's stock up 13%. With the acquisition, his fortune grew by $36 billion, the largest one-day gain in the history of Bloomberg's Billionaire Index, a daily listing of the world's wealthiest people that began in 2012.

Jeff Bezos of Amazon is the world's second richest person, with $192.6 billion.

However, Tesla shares and options account for the majority of Musk's net worth, and some analysts believe the company's price is overvalued. He also controls Space X, a private business with a market capitalization of $100 billion.

Tesla was also granted admission to the exclusive trillion-dollar club, which presently includes only Apple, Amazon, Microsoft, and Alphabet which owns Google.

On Twitter, US-based journalist Edward Luce made the connection between Musk's new net worth and Pakistan's GDP. It mentioned, among other things, that Tesla has a junk bond rating, which indicates it has a high yield but also a significant risk.