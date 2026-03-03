Empathy in Action: Building Inclusive Pathways for Women Re-Entering the Workplace

Kanak Kiran, Founder of Jijivisha HR Solutions, reflects on a question that appears simple yet carries profound meaning: *“So, what do you do?”*

For many women who have stepped away from paid employment, the answer can feel unexpectedly heavy. “I’m a homemaker,” they say — a role requiring intelligence, stamina, financial acumen, negotiation skills, and emotional endurance. Yet in one brief sentence, years of professional ambition, education, and identity often seem to disappear.

Across India and Australia, this tension is widely felt. In India, female labour force participation hovers around 20–25 per cent, despite increasing levels of education among women. In Australia, participation is significantly higher at 61 per cent, but drops sharply among mothers returning from career breaks, many of whom re-enter in lower-paid or part-time positions. What appears to be a skills gap is, in reality, a perception gap.

During these so-called “gaps,” women cultivate capabilities essential for leadership: resilience, crisis management, strategic thinking, negotiation, and emotional intelligence. Parenting fosters patience and adaptability. Managing household logistics and finances demands operational discipline and foresight. These are not incidental skills — they are core competencies organisations claim to value, yet they remain largely unrecognised in traditional hiring frameworks.

Empathy in action requires a fundamental shift in perspective. Career breaks must be seen not as deficits, but as chapters of growth. Research by McKinsey & Company shows that companies with gender-diverse executive teams are 25 per cent more likely to outperform their peers on profitability. Deloitte’s Women@Work Index further highlights that organisations investing in inclusive re-entry pathways experience stronger employee loyalty, retention, and engagement. For businesses and economies alike, overlooking mid-career women represents a significant lost opportunity.

Creating inclusive re-entry pathways requires three critical shifts.

First, recruitment must prioritise capability over chronology.

Employment gaps should not automatically signal weakness. Structured returnship programs, mentorship initiatives, and project-based roles can bridge confidence gaps — for both candidates and employers — while recognising transferable skills developed during career pauses.

Second, flexibility must become standard practice.

Hybrid work models, phased re-entry, and outcome-based performance evaluation are not concessions; they are strategic productivity enablers. When flexibility is embedded into organisational culture, stigma fades and women return with greater confidence and contribution.

Third, leadership narratives must evolve.

When senior leaders openly acknowledge non-linear career paths, caregiving responsibilities, and life transitions as integral to professional journeys, they legitimise diverse definitions of success. Representation reshapes aspiration.

The woman re-entering the workforce is not seeking charity. She returns with sharpened resilience, deeper empathy, and broader perspective — qualities essential to modern leadership. Career breaks are not detours; they are developmental milestones.

Empathy, often dismissed as a “soft” skill, is in fact strategic strength. Organisations and economies that recognise the value gained during career pauses unlock innovation, loyalty, and sustained performance. In India, increasing female workforce participation could add billions to GDP. In Australia, fully leveraging mid-career female talent addresses skills shortages and strengthens competitiveness.

When we learn to see the whole person — not just the gap on her résumé — re-entry transforms from a struggle into a powerful return of strength.