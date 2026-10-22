eMudhra to exit global SSL/TLS certificate business after security incident

New Delhi: Digital trust solutions provider eMudhra on Thursday said that it has decided to exit its global SSL/TLS certificate business following a recent security incident that attracted significant scrutiny, saying the segment's limited contribution to revenue no longer justified the growing operational complexity, compliance burden and reputational attention associated with it.

The company said the SSL/TLS certificate business accounts for around 1 per cent of its global revenue and has become increasingly challenging to operate amid rising compliance requirements, evolving data sovereignty regulations and growing infrastructure costs.

"eMudhra Limited, a global digital trust company, today announced that its Board has decided to voluntarily withdraw from the global SSL/TLS certificate business," it said in its official statement.

The decision follows a recent security-related incident involving the company's global SSL/TLS certificate infrastructure.

According to eMudhra, the issue was addressed swiftly, with the affected certificate authorities (CAs) revoked within 14 hours of detection and disclosed promptly to stakeholders.

"V. Srinivasan, Chairman, eMudhra Limited referred to the recent incident relating to its global SSL/TLS certificate and indicated that eMudhra handled the recent incident diligently, revoking the affected CAs within 14 hours of discovery and disclosing promptly," the firm said.

The company maintained that no end-entity certificates were issued through the affected certificate authorities, its infrastructure was not compromised and no customer data was breached.

It also said all physical and logical security controls remained fully intact throughout the incident.

Explaining the rationale behind the move, eMudhra Chairman V. Srinivasan said the attention generated by the incident was disproportionate to the scale of the business within the company's overall operations.

He said the board concluded that exiting the segment would be in the best interests of the company and its shareholders, allowing management to focus resources on strategic growth areas.

"There were no end entity certificates issued out of the affected CA's. Its infrastructure was not compromised, no data was breached All physical and logical security controls remained intact," it added.









