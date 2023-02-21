Encalm sets up 2 lounges at Hyderabad airport

Hyderabad: Encalm Hospitality Private Limited, a hospitality service provider said it has set up two lounges at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in the city to provide travellers with premium airport experience. Spread over 7072 sft, the international lounge is located at E Level International Terminal of the airport. It can accommodate 165 guests at the same time. The domestic lounge located at E Level Domestic, has a seating capacity of 195 and is spread over 8332 sft.

"Both these lounges have contemporary elements designed keeping travellers need in mind. These lounges are equipped with services to ensure that the experience is comfortable for every guest. Be it international cuisines or the seating space the lounges are meant to provide a premium airport experience," the CEO of Encalm Hospitality Private Limited, Vikas Sharma said.

The lounges include facilities such as lounge bay, live station, dining area and bars. Travelers are provided with buffet and ample seating arrangements for work and rest. Separate shower areas have also been allotted at the lounges. "We are glad to bring our dedicated lounge experience to Hyderabad. Encalm offers a range of services that are curated to give customers a hassle-free experience.