Entrepreneurial households driving next economic wave

Mumbai: India is home to at least 247 million entrepreneurial households, who will be the drivers of India’s next economic wave, driving an $8.8 trillion transaction value in FY23, a new report showed on Wednesday.

These entrepreneurial households will be drivers of the next economic wave in India and their core transaction value (CTV) is set to grow 12.7 per cent (y-o-y) to $95.2 trillion by FY43, according to the report by Enmasse, an international network of people and organisations, and management consulting firm Praxis Global Alliance.

The report unveils a key new metric, core transaction value, which shows an enormous market, poised for growth that remains undercapitalized.

Such entrepreneurial households are characterised by multiple diversified sources of income and turn these income and curated borrowings into a transaction-intense portfolio of high-priority goods and services, and business spends.

