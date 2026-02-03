EPAM Enables Record-Breaking Agentic AI Innovation at Hyderabad’s Agentathon

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE: EPAM), a leading global digital and AI transformation company, played a pivotal role in enabling Agentathon, the world’s largest agentic AI hackathon, hosted by Google Developer Groups (GDG) Hyderabad. The landmark event has since been officially recognized by Guinness World Records (https://www. guinnessworldrecords.com/ world-records/778051-most- participants-in-an-agentic-ai- hackathon ) for the Most Participants in an Agentic AI Hackathon.

As a strategic technology sponsor and enabler, EPAM supported the developer community with engineering rigor and enterprise-grade AI product thinking, helping teams strengthen their architectures and consider the scalability, reliability and real-world applicability of agentic AI systems. More than 2,600 developers participated on the ground at the event, with over 2,000 completing the full 36-hour challenge. Hosted in Hyderabad, the marathon focused on ideating, building and scaling next-generation agentic AI solutions under real-world conditions.

Beyond the Guinness World Records milestone, Agentathon highlighted the depth and maturity of India’s AI talent, bringing together students, early-career engineers and experienced professionals to push the boundaries of applied agentic AI use cases. With initiatives like this, EPAM continues to partner with developer communities, enterprises and ecosystem leaders to shape the future of AI innovation: where scale, engineering excellence and responsible adoption go hand in hand.