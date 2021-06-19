Equity cult spreads from Assam to Andhra in Corona times

New Delhi : States not known for a strong equity culture like Assam, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh and Telangana have shown a big jump in stock market investors compared to the last quarter.

Maharashtra and Gujarat are the quintessential stock market culture states but with the stock markets booming in India over the last year and more investors entering the market due to lack of employment in corona times, other states are also joining the party.



The biggest jump in percentage terms in BSE registered investors is coming from the North East states and the star is Assam. Compared to the last quarter, Assam has seen a 56.76 per cent followed by Manipur at 23.84 per cent.



Uttarakhand has shown a growth of 17.96 per cent in number of BSE registered investors, Uttar Pradesh has shown a 15.45 per cent growth, Telangana at 22.40 per cent, Rajasthan at 16.11 per cent, Odisha at 18.06 per cent, Madhya Pradesh at 19.5 per cent and Himachal Pradesh at 21.66 per cent.



The growth in equity investors is even more spectacular compared to last year when Covid hit India. Andhra Pradesh has grown 39.72 per cent, Assam has a blistering pace at 152.53 per cent, Telangana at 94.6 per cent, Kerala at 34.75 per cent, Jharkhand at 46.32 per cent, Jammu and Kashmir at 50.23 per cent.



The total number of BSE registered investors is at 7.11 crore.

