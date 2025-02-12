Essar's GreenLine emerges as preferred sustainable logistics partner

Mumbai: GreenLine, a part of Essar's Green Mobility Ecosystem and India's largest cleaner fuel logistics provider, is driving the decarbonisation of the country’s road freight industry with its fleet of LNG-powered trucks.

By offering eco-friendly, high-performance logistics solutions, GreenLine is transforming India’s supply chain while helping major industries reduce their carbon footprint and meet sustainability targets.

With a growing fleet of over 500 LNG-powered trucks and with plans to scale up to 1000 by March 2025, GreenLine is actively reducing emissions from one of the most carbon-intensive sectors in the country.

These trucks, capable of carrying 40 tonnes of payload and traveling up to 1,200 kilometres on a single tank, are proving to be a game-changer for sectors ranging from FMCG and Automotive to Oil & Gas, Metals & Mining, Cement & Construction, and Express Delivery.

Against the backdrop of India Energy Week, Anand Mimani, CEO, GreenLine said, “Our fleet is driving the shift towards greener logistics for conscious corporates committed to sustainability, actively shaping the future of India’s supply chains.”

GreenLine has already reduced 9,231 tonnes of CO2 emissions, equivalent to planting over 3,69,000 trees, marking a significant step toward a more sustainable future for India’s logistics industry.

As the demand for sustainable logistics solutions grows, GreenLine is emerging as the preferred partner for India’s leading companies, enabling them to meet their sustainability goals and minimise their environmental footprint.

Looking ahead, GreenLine is also exploring the integration of electric vehicles for short-haul logistics. This move aligns with GreenLine’s strategy to remain at the forefront of the shift towards green mobility, in line with both India’s sustainability goals and global trends in eco-friendly transportation.