Excelsoft Technologies IPO Closes Today: Price Band, GMP, Subscription, Allotment & Listing Details

The IPO of Excelsoft Technologies opened on November 19 and ends today, November 21.

By Day 2, the issue was oversubscribed 6.89 times.

Price Band

The IPO price band is ₹114–₹120 per share.

At the upper end, the company is valued at ₹1,380 crore.

Investor Quota

QIBs: 50%

NIIs: 15%

Retail: 35%

Key Dates

Allotment: November 24

Refunds: November 25

Shares to demat: November 25

Listing: November 26 on BSE and NSE

Company Profile

Excelsoft has 20+ years of experience in learning and assessment tech.

It works with major clients like Pearson, AQA, Ascend Learning, BYU–Idaho, and many others.

GMP Today

The GMP is ₹14.

Expected listing price is around ₹134, about 11.67% higher than the IPO price.

GMP has moved between ₹0 and ₹30 over the last 10 sessions.

Subscription Status

On Day 1 (2:42 PM):

Total: 27.89 times

Retail: 12.95 times

NII: 83.83 times

QIB: 12.07 times

Analyst View

Canara Bank Securities:

Valuation is high.

Good long-term potential but short-term may be weak.

Best for long-term high-risk investors.

Swastika Investmart:

Profit grew 172% in FY25.

But 59% dependency on Pearson is risky.

Valuation is steep.

Gives a neutral rating.

Offer Structure

Excelsoft will raise ₹180 crore via fresh shares.

Promoter Pedanta Technologies will sell ₹320 crore through OFS.

Promoters hold 94.60%, public holds 5.4%.

Anand Rathi Advisors is the lead manager.

MUFG Intime India is the registrar.