Excelsoft Technologies IPO Closes Today: Price Band, GMP, Subscription, Allotment & Listing Details
Excelsoft Technologies IPO ends today after strong subscription. Check the price band, GMP, investor quota, allotment date, listing date, subscription numbers, analyst reviews, and key financial details of the issue.
The IPO of Excelsoft Technologies opened on November 19 and ends today, November 21.
By Day 2, the issue was oversubscribed 6.89 times.
Price Band
The IPO price band is ₹114–₹120 per share.
At the upper end, the company is valued at ₹1,380 crore.
Investor Quota
- QIBs: 50%
- NIIs: 15%
- Retail: 35%
Key Dates
Allotment: November 24
Refunds: November 25
Shares to demat: November 25
Listing: November 26 on BSE and NSE
Company Profile
Excelsoft has 20+ years of experience in learning and assessment tech.
It works with major clients like Pearson, AQA, Ascend Learning, BYU–Idaho, and many others.
GMP Today
The GMP is ₹14.
Expected listing price is around ₹134, about 11.67% higher than the IPO price.
GMP has moved between ₹0 and ₹30 over the last 10 sessions.
Subscription Status
On Day 1 (2:42 PM):
Total: 27.89 times
Retail: 12.95 times
NII: 83.83 times
QIB: 12.07 times
Analyst View
Canara Bank Securities:
Valuation is high.
Good long-term potential but short-term may be weak.
Best for long-term high-risk investors.
Swastika Investmart:
Profit grew 172% in FY25.
But 59% dependency on Pearson is risky.
Valuation is steep.
Gives a neutral rating.
Offer Structure
Excelsoft will raise ₹180 crore via fresh shares.
Promoter Pedanta Technologies will sell ₹320 crore through OFS.
Promoters hold 94.60%, public holds 5.4%.
Anand Rathi Advisors is the lead manager.
MUFG Intime India is the registrar.