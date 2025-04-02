Experian vastly increases GIC office space in Hyd

Hyderabad: Ireland-based Experian, a data and technology service provider, on Tuesday announced expansion of its Global Innovation Centre (GIC) in Hyderabad. The new 85,000 sft facility, more than double its previous office space, delivers solutions in fintech, analytics, decisioning, identity management, and fraud prevention.

Operating on a follow-the-sun global delivery model, the GIC provides round-the-clock service. It leads initiatives in cloud migration, standardised data platforms, process automation, and operational excellence. The centre also plays a key role in adopting emerging technologies such as Generative AI (GenAI), agile methodologies, Development, Security, and Operations (DevSecOps), and Site Reliability Engineering to deliver scalable solutions, a press release mentioned.

Speaking on the expansion, Alexander Lintner, CEO, Technology Software Services and Innovation, Experian, said: “This expansion aligns with our overall strategic vision to strengthen our position as an innovation powerhouse. Serving all Experian regions globally, the GIC is focused on building world-class products, delivering them at scale through integrated, value-added solutions and sophisticated platforms that combine advanced capabilities.”

On the operations of its GIC in the city, Vinu Kurien, Site Lead, Experian Technology and Innovation, said: “Leveraging Hyderabad’s engineering and tech talent, the GIC offers a full stack of competencies to provide global support for product and platform solutions, data science and analytics, system architecture, and intelligent automation. This expansion marks a key chapter in our growth and creates more career opportunities for local talent.”