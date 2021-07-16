Exports in June surge 48% as world trade recovers

New Delhi: India's merchandise exports in June rose to $32.50 billion, higher by 48.34 per cent over $21.91 billion recorded in June 2020, official data showed on Thursday.

Similarly, exports in June 2021 recorded a growth of 29.85 per cent growth over the June 2019 mark of $25.03 billion. India's merchandise exports in May 2021 had risen to $32.27 billion.

As per the data, the value of non-petroleum and non-gems and jewellery exports in June 2021 was $25.65 billion, as compared to $18.48 billion during the corresponding month of 2020, registering a positive growth of 38.84 per cent.

"As compared to June 2019, non-petroleum and non-gems and jewellery exports in June 2021 registered a positive growth of 33.42 per cent," an official statement on foreign trade said.