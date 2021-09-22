Exports key to boost GDP growth: Jayesh Ranjan

Hyderabad: As the Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set an audacious target of making India a $5-trillion economy by 2024-25, exports play a significant role in boosting the GDP growth of the country, said Jayesh Ranjan, Telangana Principal Secretary for Industries & Commerce and Information Technology Departments.



He also insisted on best quality as the exporters have to compete with the rest of the world. As the chief guest, he was addressing a gathering at Vanijya Saptah – 'Showcasing the strengths of India as a rising economic Force and reinvigorating exports of Telangana' organised by Pharmexcil in association with Telangana government to commemorate 75 years of independence on Tuesday.

Speaking about Telangana, he said: "The State has huge export potential. Though the export infrastructure was not planned five decades ago, Telangana government's recent initiatives like aerospace and food processing policies – will play level playing field to the exporters. The State has developed the necessary infrastructure to make it a hub of exports and imports."

The event has several distinguished speakers including Bharat Biotech CMD Dr Krishna Ella, Ministry of Commerce and Industry Department of Commerce Joint Secretary Srikar K Reddy, Additional Directorate General of Foreign Trade G Seetharam Reddy, Telangana export commissioner Krishna Bhaskar and Pharmexcil Director General Uday Bhaskar.

In the key note address, Dr Krishna Ella stressed on the need for innovation and manufacturing to achieve higher GDP to the country.