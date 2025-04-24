Live
Facilitating 40K blue-collar jobs monthly: Vahan.ai
Hyderabad: Bangalore-based Vahan.ai, an AI-powered recruitment platform for blue-collar workers, said that its Vahan Leaders Platform has supported recruitment agencies in identifying high-potential candidates, onboarding, tracking, and in effective communication processes, resulting in higher monthly placements with employers like Swiggy, Zepto, Blinkit, Flipkart, Zomato and others.
Vahan.ai awarded a Tata Punch car to Irfan Malik of Malik Group from Hyderabad for achieving the highest number of blue-collar recruitments from November 2024 to February 2025. Madhav Krishna, Founder and CEO, Vahan.ai, said: “Vahan Leaders Platform is transforming recruitment in smaller towns and cities by giving agencies in these markets access to premium employers.