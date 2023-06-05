  • Menu
Fake Malabar Gold showroom shut in Pakistan

Hyderabad: Malabar Gold & Diamonds, the 6th largest jewellery retailer globally with 317 retail outlets across the Middle East, the Far East, the USA & India, has won a major legal battle against brand impersonation in Islamabad, Pakistan.

The case was filed by the brand against Muhammad Faizan, a Pakistani national, who was operating a jewellery store illegally in the name of Malabar Gold & Diamonds in Islamabad, Pakistan. In addition to using the brand name and other trademarks of Malabar Gold & Diamonds to operate his jewellery store, Faizan also managed social media pages in Pakistan using the brand name, brand ambassadors, and product images of Malabar Gold & Diamonds.

Upon the filing of the civil case by the legal team of Malabar Gold & Diamonds, the Pakistani court immediately ordered the takedown of all “Malabar Gold & Diamonds” sign boards and to stop all usage of the brand name and trademarks. As the accused refused to abide by the court orders, Malabar Gold & Diamonds filed a contempt petition in court, resulting in the accused being arrested, imprisoned, and presented in the Court.

