Festival of electronics: Reliance Digital rolls out mega Diwali deals

Reliance Digital has kicked off its ‘Festival of Electronics’, offering exciting discounts and cashback schemes across gadgets, appliances and home electronics ahead of Diwali.

Customers can avail up to Rs 20,000 instant discount with leading bank cards and up to Rs 30,000 cashback via Paper Finance. The offers are valid at Reliance Digital, My Jio, and JioMart Digital stores, as well as online at www.reliancedigital.in, till October 26.

Highlight deals include TCL 85-inch QLED TV at Rs 1,19,990, 5.1 Channel Soundbar starting at Rs 13,990 and a free 55-inch TV on purchase of Lenovo IdeaPad 5, AI laptop priced at Rs 79,999. Apple fans can upgrade with iPhone 16 starting at Rs 44,990..

Home appliances are also on offer, including AI washer-dryer sets from Rs 49,990 with freebies worth up to Rs 7,500 and kitchen appliance discounts up to 15%.

Premium French Door refrigerators start at Rs 62,990, while side-by-side refrigerators begin at Rs 44,990, with assured freebies up to Rs 9,000..