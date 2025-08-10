Festive deals at Bhima Jewels this Sravana!

Hyderabad: BhimaJewels, one of India’s most trusted names in jewellery, has rolled out a series of exclusive festive offers across all its showrooms in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana in celebration of Varamahalakshmi and the sacred month of Sravana. The promotional campaign, valid until August 17, 2025, blends spiritual tradition with exceptional value, offering customers a unique opportunity to mark the auspicious season with timeless elegance.

As part of its festive offerings, Bhima Jewels is providing up to 50 per cent off on making charges for gold jewellery; up to 30 per cent off per carat on diamond jewellery; Flat Rs5,000 off per kilogram on silver articles and jewellery. Alongside its exquisite gold and diamond pieces, Bhima is also showcasing an extensive range of handcrafted 92.5 sterling silver articles, including traditional lamps, pooja accessories, and contemporary silver adornments ideal for both gifting and festive rituals. Speaking about the initiative, Abhishek Bindumadhav, Managing Director of Bhima Jewels, said: “The month of Sravana and the Varamahalakshmi festival hold deep spiritual and cultural significance in this region. As we celebrate 100 years of legacy and trust, we are proud to remain a part of our customers’ most cherished traditions. These festive offers are our way of expressing gratitude and helping our patrons celebrate in style.”

Customers can explore the festive collections at Bhima showrooms located in Telangana at Somajiguda, Kukatpally, A S Rao Nagar, Chanda Nagar, and Khammam, and in Andhra Pradesh at Tirupati.