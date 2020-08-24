FHPL to take up PMJAY's insurance pilot initiatives

Hyderabad:Family Health Plan Insurance TPA Limited (FHPL) on Monday announced its support for Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY) scheme, as part of an initiative to reach health coverage to an additional 50 crore Indians who are currently exposed, with no health coverageFamily Health Plan Insurance TPA Limited (FHPL) on Monday announced its support for Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY) scheme, as part of an initiative to reach health coverage to an additional 50 crore Indians who are currently exposed, with no health coverage.

To address the needs of the 'missing middle' - the population yet to be covered by health insurance, National Health Authority (NHA) floated an 'Expression of Interest' for insurance companies to participate in insurance pilots.

The NHA will extend support as outlined in the PMJAY framework for insurance companies to rate the risk and determine actuarial premium levels. IT systems and anonymized actuarial data for the relevant State/territory will be curated for the insurance company that intends to carry out pilots.

Under insurance pilots, it is proposed that the insurance company shall offer coverage to the uncovered population on a self-pay basis, having the liberty to innovate, to attract and service the needs and aspirations of the profile of customers in this segment.

"This is a superb and timely move by the Government that we wholeheartedly support during these tough times. There is no one model that can be adopted; referrals to several existing models, upgradation of technology and innovation are crucial in order for a final product to evolve," said Upasana Kamineni Konidela, MD, Family Health Plan Insurance TPA Ltd.