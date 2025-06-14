FICCI launches MSME Xcelerate for growth thru sustainability

The Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) Friday launched its flagship initiative, MSME Xcelerate 2025, in Hyderabad, aiming to transform India’s micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) into global growth engines through innovation, technology, and sustainability.

Themed “Innovation, Technology, Sustainability,” the conference was inaugurated by Ashok Atluri, Co-Chair, FICCI National Defence & Homeland Security Committee and CMD of Zen Technologies Ltd., alongside V Suresh Babu, Zonal Head & GM, NSIC. Other dignitaries included P. Radhakishore, VV Rama Raju, and Deepti Gaddam. Delivering the keynote address, Atluri highlighted the success of Operation Sindhoor, where indigenous drone technologies helped neutralise external threats without a single imported component.