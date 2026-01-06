Fight against malnutrition a collective national movement: Piyush Goyal

New Delhi: Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday said that the fight against malnutrition must be pursued as a collective national responsibility, involving government, corporates, communities and individuals alike.

Addressing a CSR Conclave on Nutrition organised by the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) here, the Minister said that eliminating malnutrition is essential for building a Viksit Bharat and securing the country’s long-term social and economic future.

Goyal said that Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) provides a unique opportunity to link business with social impact, particularly in addressing malnutrition.

While the law mandates companies to spend 2 per cent of their net profits on CSR activities, he said this should be seen as the minimum threshold and not a limitation. He described CSR not as a burden, but as a valuable opportunity to contribute meaningfully to society.

Goyal further stated that many individuals and organisations voluntarily commit a portion of their profits to social causes, far exceeding the mandated Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) requirement. He said the current programme serves as a wake-up call for all stakeholders to intensify efforts against malnutrition.

Building on the approach of collaborative action, Goyal said that malnutrition is a complex challenge that requires coordinated action.

He highlighted that the programme is a strong example of inter-ministerial coordination, with the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, the Department of Animal Husbandry and Fisheries, the Ministry of Cooperation, the Ministry of Panchayati Raj, and the Ministry of Women and Child Development working together in line with the Prime Minister’s vision of a “whole-of-government approach”, under which all departments work in synergy to address national priorities.

“When the entire government moves together, programmes become more effective and impactful at the grassroots level,” he added.

Minister of State for Cooperation, Krishan Pal Gurjar, said that CSR has emerged as a powerful instrument for social transformation, moving beyond philanthropy to become a means of strategic social investment.

Goyal said that the Prime Minister consistently stresses innovation and innovative financing, as the government alone cannot fight malnutrition. He described the programme as an innovative model that links CSR directly with nutrition outcomes. By connecting corporates, PSUs and industry with the fight against malnutrition, the initiative creates shared value for society and the economy, he said.



