Finance Ministry releases monthly PDRD Grant of over Rs 6195 crore to States

Ministry of Finance today released the monthly Post Devolution Revenue Deficit (PDRD) Grant of over Rs 6,195 crore to the States. This was the 11th instalment of the PDRD grant released to the States. So far, over Rs. 68,145 crore have been released to eligible States as Post Devolution Revenue Deficit Grant in the current financial year.

The Post Devolution Revenue Deficit Grants are provided to the States under Article 275 of the Constitution. The grants are released in monthly instalments as per the recommendations of the Fifteenth Finance Commission to meet the gap in Revenue Accounts of the States post-devolution. The Commission has recommended PDRD grants to 14 States.

The eligibility of States to receive this grant and the quantum of the grant was decided by the Commission based on the gap between assessment of revenue and expenditure of the State after taking into account the assessed devolution for the financial year 2020-21. The Fifteenth Finance Commission has recommended a total Post Devolution Revenue Deficit Grant of Rs 74,341 crore to 14 States in the financial year 2020-21.

Out of this, over Rs 68,145 crore rupees has been released so far.

The States that have been recommended Post Devolution Revenue Deficit Grant by the Fifteenth Finance Commission are, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Punjab, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Tripura, Uttarakhand and West Bengal.