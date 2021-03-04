Fintech firm Tide to hire 300 employees

Hyderabad: Tide, UK fintech, announced that it would hire 300 employees at its Global Development Centre (GDC) in Hyderabad. It will recruit 180 people for engineering and product development, and over 100 employees for customer support.

The company's total headcount at its GDC will be over 350 by the year end. Post the hiring, Tide's India headcount is expected to increase to over 400 by end of year.

The company also announced plans to hire another 50 employees in marketing and other areas for its corporate office in Gurugram as it seeks to replicate its success in the UK market, in India.

"As we look to scale globally, we have a growing need for the best technical talent, which is fortunately readily available in India. The Hyderabad centre is key to our ambitious global expansion plans - fueling the constant innovation that is required for Tide to stay ahead in its mission to deliver higher value to its SME members globally," said Guy Duncan, Chief Technology Officer, Tide.

"While Tide's global development centre in Hyderabad has a global mandate and role, it is integral to our India plans as well. It is a huge advantage to have such capability locally and I am confident the team will help us tune our offering better for Indian SMEs and deliver superior support to them when we roll out our offering here in India," said Gurjodhpal Singh, Chief Executive Officer, Tide India.