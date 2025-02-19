First Bharat Gaurav Train to Chardham

Shri. Vishal Mishra -IAS, MD Garhwal Mandal Vikas Nigam Ltd ( A unit of Uttarakhand Govt.), Shri Virender Singh Rana, Public Relations Officer, Garhwal Mandal Vikas Nigam Ltd, Mr. Ramesh Iyyengar, Regional Manager, Tour Times, have announced the First Bharat Gaurav Train to Char Dham in collaboration with Indian Railways, Tour Times, India’s top-rated tourist train operator.

This special Tourist Train covers Haridwar, Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath, and Badrinath. The 16-day all-inclusive Indian Railways special train package tour begins on May 08th, 2025, and bookings are open.

Highlights of this package: The special tourist train has 1AC, 2AC, 3AC, and Sleeper coaches and is well-equipped with a variety of amenities, including an entertainment system for information about destinations and routes, CCTV cameras, and a tour manager, janitors housekeeping and Security personnel for each coach.

This package includes sightseeing, transfers, and hotel accommodation where a night stay is provided. It offers South-Indian food throughout the tour both on-board and off-board. Passengers will also be able to keep their luggage in the coach while visiting tourist destinations making it a hassle-free journey.

This is a senior citizen special tour. Further, central and state government employees can avail LTC & LFC facilities. This package comes with a subsidy of 33% from the Ministry of Railways.

This all-inclusive package begins at

* Rs. 70,500 for 3AC,

* Rs. 75,500 for the 2AC and

* Rs. 82,500 for the 1AC.

Bookings can be done only via www.tourtimes.in or passengers can call 9160021414/ 9160091414 for details and bookings.