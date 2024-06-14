Live
- Ways fathers can encourage open conversations with their Daughters on menstrual health
- Nifty hits fresh record high amid Union Budget optimism
- T20 World Cup: Expect competitive scores to be posted in Super Eights, says Kagiso Rabada
- Arunachal Assembly session: Newly elected MLAs take oath
- East Bengal sign ISL Golden Boot winner Dimitrios Diamantakos on 2-year deal
- Adani Ports strengthens ESG leadership, gains global recognition for climate initiatives
- Palla Srinivasa Rao Appointed as President of AP TDP
- Moscow reports major Ukrainian drone attack on border regions
- PM Modi holds talks with French President Macron as India-France ties get stronger
- ZP Chairperson Saritha participates in Badi Bata at kottapalli
Just In
Flipkart, DPIIT hold workshop on toy sector
Furthering the agenda to position India as a toy export hub, Flipkart, homegrown ecommerce marketplace, in collaboration with the Department for...
Furthering the agenda to position India as a toy export hub, Flipkart, homegrown ecommerce marketplace, in collaboration with the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), organised a workshop aimed at enhancing India’s capabilities in the global toy supply chain. The workshop focused on upskilling and reskilling domestic manufacturers to produce innovative and high-quality toys that represent India’s rich cultural heritage.
Hundreds of toy manufacturers across India participated in the workshop, which included interactive and expert-led discussions with Flipkart, covering quality improvement, innovation, and adherence to industry standards.
The workshop aimed to equip Indian toy manufacturers with the necessary tools, knowledge, and resources to enhance their competitiveness and help them grow their