Flipkart, DPIIT hold workshop on toy sector

Furthering the agenda to position India as a toy export hub, Flipkart, homegrown ecommerce marketplace, in collaboration with the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), organised a workshop aimed at enhancing India’s capabilities in the global toy supply chain. The workshop focused on upskilling and reskilling domestic manufacturers to produce innovative and high-quality toys that represent India’s rich cultural heritage.



Hundreds of toy manufacturers across India participated in the workshop, which included interactive and expert-led discussions with Flipkart, covering quality improvement, innovation, and adherence to industry standards.

The workshop aimed to equip Indian toy manufacturers with the necessary tools, knowledge, and resources to enhance their competitiveness and help them grow their