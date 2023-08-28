Live
- One year before Paralympics, Paris trying to make city more accessible to those with disabilities
- Rythu Badi youtube channel crosses 1 million subscribers It’s efforts lauded by Agriculture Minister
- World’s First Fully Automated Investment Fund - 'The Ad Astra Fund' Launched by Savart
- Delhi Education Minister congratulates newly elected SAB member
- Mandaviya lauds AIIMS doctors for saving toddler mid-air
- Abhishek Malhan on missing 'Bigg Boss OTT 2' trophy: I had the potential to win
- Ambani sets succession plan in motion; appoints children to Reliance board
- JioCinema has now become India's largest digital entertainment destination: Mukesh Ambani at RIL AGM
- Decoding RIL AGM: JioAirFiber launch on Sept 19; Mukesh Ambani outlines Jio's mega AI push
- UPS launches its first tech centre in India; aims 1,000-strong workforce by 2025
Just In
Following are foreign exchange rates on august-28-2023
Highlights
BUYING RATES CURRENCY Forex Card Cash US Dollar Rs. 83.46 Rs. 85.94 Euro Rs. 90.15 Rs....
|BUYING RATES
|CURRENCY
|Forex Card
|Cash
|US Dollar
|Rs. 83.46
|Rs. 85.94
|Euro
|Rs. 90.15
|Rs. 92.83
|UAE Dirham
|Rs. 22.72
|Rs. 23.40
|Thai Baht
|Rs. 2.39
|Rs. 2.53
|British Pound
|Rs. 104.94
|Rs. 108.06
|Australian Dollar
|Rs. 53.46
|Rs. 55.05
|Canadian Dollar
|Rs. 61.37
|Rs. 63.19
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|N/A
|N/A
|Swiss Franc
|Rs. 94.39
|Rs. 97.19
|Danish Krone
|N/A
|Rs. 12.69
|South African Rand
|Rs. 4.63
|Rs. 4.85
|Hong Kong Dollar
|Rs. 10.74
|Rs. 11.27
|Bahraini Dinar
|N/A
|N/A
|Japanese Yen
|Rs. 0.65
|Rs. 0.65
|Norwegian Krone
|N/A
|Rs. 8.46
|New Zealand Dollar
|Rs. 49.21
|Rs. 51.16
|Saudi Riyal
|Rs. 24.23
|Rs. 22.68
|Swedish Krona
|Rs. 7.63
|Rs. 7.93
|Singapore Dollar
|Rs. 61.48
|Rs. 63.30
|Malaysian Ringitt
|N/A
|Rs. 18.99
|Sri Lankan Rupee
|N/A
|N/A
|Omani Rial
|N/A
|N/A
|Chinese Yuan
|N/A
|Rs. 13.82
|Qatari Riyal
|N/A
|N/A
|E.O.M.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS