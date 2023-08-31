Live
- Elon Musk's X to let you make audio, video calls without phone number
- Students unleash their creativity
- Following are foreign exchange rates on August-31-2023
- Goa professor booked for molesting student
- PL Sector Report: Chemicals - Sector Report – Small volume, high margin products key for success
- NIA court orders property attachment in 2019 narco-terror case involving Khalistani operatives
- An Intermediate student reportedly attempts suicide
- Celebrity Style Inspiration for Rakshabandhan Celebrations
- Google announces training programme for journalists covering upcoming elections in India
- Naveen, Scindia flag off Bhubaneswar-Utkela flight service
Just In
Following are foreign exchange rates on August-31-2023
Highlights
BUYING RATES CURRENCY Forex Card Cash US Dollar Rs. 83.61 Rs. 86.10 Euro Rs. 90.92 Rs....
|BUYING RATES
|CURRENCY
|Forex Card
|Cash
|US Dollar
|Rs. 83.61
|Rs. 86.10
|Euro
|Rs. 90.92
|Rs. 93.62
|UAE Dirham
|Rs. 22.76
|Rs. 23.44
|Thai Baht
|Rs. 2.41
|Rs. 2.55
|British Pound
|Rs. 106.06
|Rs. 109.21
|Australian Dollar
|Rs. 54.08
|Rs. 55.69
|Canadian Dollar
|Rs. 61.71
|Rs. 63.54
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|N/A
|N/A
|Swiss Franc
|Rs. 94.77
|Rs. 97.58
|Danish Krone
|N/A
|Rs. 12.80
|South African Rand
|Rs. 4.63
|Rs. 4.85
|Hong Kong Dollar
|Rs. 10.76
|Rs. 11.29
|Bahraini Dinar
|N/A
|N/A
|Japanese Yen
|Rs. 0.65
|Rs. 0.65
|Norwegian Krone
|N/A
|Rs. 8.54
|New Zealand Dollar
|Rs. 49.72
|Rs. 51.69
|Saudi Riyal
|Rs. 24.26
|Rs. 22.72
|Swedish Krona
|Rs. 7.73
|Rs. 8.04
|Singapore Dollar
|Rs. 61.87
|Rs. 63.71
|Malaysian Ringitt
|N/A
|Rs. 19.05
|Sri Lankan Rupee
|N/A
|N/A
|Omani Rial
|N/A
|N/A
|Chinese Yuan
|N/A
|Rs. 13.86
|Qatari Riyal
|N/A
|N/A
|E.O.M.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS