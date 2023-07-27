Live
- 'Peka Medalu' teaser released by Mass Ka Dass Vishwak Sen
- PL Stock Report - UTI Asset Management Company (UTIAM IN) - Q1FY24 Result Update - Positive surprise on equity yields - BUY
- Murmu lays foundation of 'Divine Light House' of PBKIVV
- ISRO successfully conducts tests on propulsion system for Gaganyaan human spaceflight mission
- Lok Sabha adjourned for the day after passage of two bills amid protests over Manipur issue
- Sensex falls 440 points, Nifty tests 19,650
- MPs from opposition bloc INDIA to visit Manipur on July 29, 30
- Following are foreign exchange rates on July-27-2023
- Bharat Biotech picks up 20 per cent stake in Eastman Exports Global Clothing
- Mega Prince Varun Tej, Karuna Kumar, Vyra Entertainments Pan India Movie #VT14 Titled Matka, Launched Grandly With Pooja Ceremony
Highlights
BUYING RATES CURRENCY Forex Card Cash US Dollar Rs. 82.75 Rs. 85.21 Euro Rs. 92.18 Rs. 94.92 ...
BUYING RATES
|CURRENCY
|Forex Card
|Cash
|US Dollar
|Rs. 82.75
|Rs. 85.21
|Euro
|Rs. 92.18
|Rs. 94.92
|UAE Dirham
|Rs. 22.52
|Rs. 23.19
|Thai Baht
|Rs. 2.45
|Rs. 2.59
|British Pound
|Rs. 107.52
|Rs. 110.71
|Australian Dollar
|Rs. 56.36
|Rs. 58.03
|Canadian Dollar
|Rs. 62.87
|Rs. 64.73
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|N/A
|N/A
|Swiss Franc
|Rs. 96.65
|Rs. 99.52
|Danish Krone
|N/A
|Rs. 12.98
|South African Rand
|Rs. 4.93
|Rs. 5.17
|Hong Kong Dollar
|Rs. 10.71
|Rs. 11.24
|Bahraini Dinar
|N/A
|N/A
|Japanese Yen
|Rs. 0.67
|Rs. 0.67
|Norwegian Krone
|N/A
|Rs. 9.01
|New Zealand Dollar
|Rs. 51.80
|Rs. 53.85
|Saudi Riyal
|Rs. 24.04
|Rs. 22.51
|Swedish Krona
|Rs. 8.11
|Rs. 8.43
|Singapore Dollar
|Rs. 62.56
|Rs. 64.42
|Malaysian Ringitt
|N/A
|Rs. 19.37
|Sri Lankan Rupee
|N/A
|N/A
|Omani Rial
|N/A
|N/A
|Chinese Yuan
|N/A
|Rs. 14.00
|Qatari Riyal
|N/A
|N/A
|E.O.M.
