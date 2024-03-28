Live
- Kadiyam Kavya backed off from the contest
- Vijayan facing payback for hounding Oommen Chandy: Congress
- Government doctors can contest any elections after resigning from service: Calcutta HC
- Several former Congress leaders join BJP in Punjab
- HAL achieves major milestone, first aircraft of Tejas Mk1A takes to skies in Bengaluru
- Ex-Western Railway engineer convicted in 9-year-old bribery case
- Congress to launch its election manifesto from Jaipur on April 6: Sources
- Big shock for BRS as Hyderabad Mayor decides to join Congress
- Trinamool moves ECI against PM Modi's conversation with BJP nominee on 'distribution of Rs 3K cr seized assets to Bengal's people'
- Illness to Wellness campaign joins hands with Yolohealth to sensitise citizens about preventive healthcare solutions
Following are foreign exchange rates on march-28-2024
BUYING RATES
|CURRENCY
|Forex Card
|Cash
|US Dollar
|Rs. 83.88
|Rs. 84.21
|Euro
|Rs. 90.51
|Rs. 91.09
|UAE Dirham
|Rs. 22.93
|Rs. 23.16
|Thai Baht
|Rs. 2.33
|Rs. 2.47
|British Pound
|Rs. 105.74
|Rs. 106.43
|Australian Dollar
|Rs. 54.73
|Rs. 56.35
|Canadian Dollar
|Rs. 61.92
|Rs. 62.22
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|N/A
|N/A
|Swiss Franc
|Rs. 92.95
|Rs. 95.71
|Danish Krone
|N/A
|Rs. 12.79
|South African Rand
|Rs. 4.61
|Rs. 4.83
|Hong Kong Dollar
|Rs. 10.87
|Rs. 11.40
|Bahraini Dinar
|N/A
|N/A
|Japanese Yen
|Rs. 0.63
|Rs. 0.63
|Norwegian Krone
|N/A
|Rs. 8.46
|New Zealand Dollar
|Rs. 50.28
|Rs. 52.27
|Saudi Riyal
|Rs. 23.02
|Rs. 23.35
|Swedish Krona
|Rs. 7.96
|Rs. 8.27
|Singapore Dollar
|Rs. 62.38
|Rs. 64.23
|Malaysian Ringitt
|N/A
|Rs. 18.83
|Sri Lankan Rupee
|N/A
|N/A
|Omani Rial
|N/A
|N/A
|Chinese Yuan
|N/A
|Rs. 14.06
|Qatari Riyal
|N/A
|N/A
|E.O.M.
