Live
- T'gana polls: Cong, BRS conspiring to defeat BJP in Kamareddy but KCR will lose both segments, says Kishan Reddy
- Sensex, Nifty rally more than 1 pc as investors cheer softer US inflation number
- Would Ram temple have been built under Congress rule, Adityanath asks during MP campaign
- Won't be surprised if JD(S) merges with BJP, says Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah
- The Biden-Xi meeting is aimed at getting the relationship on better footing, but tough issues loom
- Curtains down on MP poll campaign; 2,533 candidates in race for 230 assembly seats
- Equity investors become richer by Rs 3.29 lakh cr as markets rally over 1 pc
- Asian economies must ramp up wind and solar power to keep global warming under 1.5C, report says
- Seethakka asks Mulugu people to give mandate for Congress
- Removing Congress from Rajasthan necessary to restore law and order: PM Modi at Barmer rally
Just In
Following are foreign exchange rates on November 15-2023
Highlights
BUYING RATESCURRENCYForex CardCashUS DollarRs. 83.94Rs. 86.43EuroRs. 91.27Rs. 93.98UAE DirhamRs. 22.85Rs. 23.53Thai BahtRs. 2.39Rs. 2.53British...
BUYING RATES
CURRENCY
Forex Card
Cash
US Dollar
Rs. 83.94
Rs. 86.43
Euro
Rs. 91.27
Rs. 93.98
UAE Dirham
Rs. 22.85
Rs. 23.53
Thai Baht
Rs. 2.39
Rs. 2.53
British Pound
Rs. 104.71
Rs. 107.82
Australian Dollar
Rs. 54.64
Rs. 56.27
Canadian Dollar
Rs. 61.36
Rs. 63.19
Kuwaiti Dinar
N/A
N/A
Swiss Franc
Rs. 94.59
Rs. 97.40
Danish Krone
N/A
Rs. 12.84
South African Rand
Rs. 4.79
Rs. 5.02
Hong Kong Dollar
Rs. 10.86
Rs. 11.39
Bahraini Dinar
N/A
N/A
Japanese Yen
Rs. 0.63
Rs. 0.63
Norwegian Krone
N/A
Rs. 8.43
New Zealand Dollar
Rs. 50.68
Rs. 52.69
Saudi Riyal
Rs. 24.36
Rs. 22.81
Swedish Krona
Rs. 8.02
Rs. 8.33
Singapore Dollar
Rs. 62.27
Rs. 64.12
Malaysian Ringitt
N/A
Rs. 19.05
Sri Lankan Rupee
N/A
N/A
Omani Rial
N/A
N/A
Chinese Yuan
N/A
Rs. 14.01
Qatari Riyal
N/A
N/A
E.O.M.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS