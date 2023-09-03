Following are the top foreign stories at 2030 hours

FGN10 UK-TATA - Tata Steel in advanced talks to secure funds for UK plant: Reports London: Tata Steel is in advanced talks with the UK government to agree around GBP 500 million in state-backed funding to secure the future of its Port Talbot plant in South Wales, according to UK media reports this weekend. By Aditi Khanna

FGN14 PAK-IMRAN-LAWYERS - Imran Khan willing to talk to all but only on matters related to elections: Lawyers Islamabad: Pakistan's jailed prime minister Imran Khan is willing to talk to any political party or institution only on matters related to holding elections in the country, his lawyers have said.

FGN7 UK-ELIZABETH II-LD MEMORIAL - Plans for permanent memorial to UK's Queen Elizabeth II to be unveiled in 2026 London: The plans for a permanent memorial to the late Queen Elizabeth II will be unveiled by an independent body chaired by her former Private Secretary in 2026, the year that would have marked the monarch's 100th birthday, the UK government announced in London on Sunday. By Aditi Khanna

FGN6 PAK-KAKAR - Pakistan's interim PM Kakar terms May 9 violence 'attempted coup' Islamabad: Pakistan's caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar has termed the May 9 violence by supporters of former premier Imran Khan "an attempted coup and civil war" that targetted Army chief Gen Asim Munir and his team, a media report said on Sunday.

FGN5 PAK-KHAN-COURT - Pakistan's special court postpones hearing of post-arrest bail applications by Imran Khan, Qureshi Islamabad: A special Pakistani court has postponed the hearing of post-arrest bail applications of former prime minister Imran Khan and his close aide Shah Mahmood Qureshi in a case related to the alleged disclosure of state secrets till the Islamabad High Court decides a plea challenging the court's jurisdiction.