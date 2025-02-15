Live
Foxx Life Sciences holds Open House
Highlights
Hyderabad: Foxx Life Sciences, a custom bioprocessing solution provider, on Friday announced the completion of its Open House event, held at the company's facility in the city.
During the event, Industry leaders, partners, and community members interacted with the company’s experts to explore the latest advancements in manufacturing and discover Foxx Life Sciences’ solutions.
“We are excited with the turnout and positive feedback from our Open House event. This event underscores our dedication to fostering innovation and collaboration in India within the life sciences community,” said Thomas Taylor, Founder and CEO of Foxx Life Sciences.
