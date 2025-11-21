  1. Home
  2. Business
Business

FPI holdings at 14-mth high in Nov

  • Created On:  21 Nov 2025 9:17 AM IST
FPI holdings at 14-mth high in Nov
X

Mumbai: Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) increased their holdings in Indian securities to a fourteen-month high in the first half of November, even as Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) continued to sell shares during the same period.

According to NSDL data, FPIs’ assets under custody rose to Rs 81.53 trillion in the first fifteen days of the month -- the highest level since September 2024.Of this, Rs 74.28 trillion was invested in equities, while the remaining amount was placed in debt and hybrid instruments.

Tags

FPI Investments IndiaAssets Under Custody RiseEquity Market ParticipationFIIs Sell-off TrendIndian Financial Markets

Crime

More

More Update

Trending News

More

Latest News

More

Kerala HC moots statewide alert system to trace missing persons

Kerala HC moots statewide alert system to trace missing persons

National News

More
Share it
X