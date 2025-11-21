FPI holdings at 14-mth high in Nov

Mumbai: Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) increased their holdings in Indian securities to a fourteen-month high in the first half of November, even as Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) continued to sell shares during the same period.

According to NSDL data, FPIs’ assets under custody rose to Rs 81.53 trillion in the first fifteen days of the month -- the highest level since September 2024.Of this, Rs 74.28 trillion was invested in equities, while the remaining amount was placed in debt and hybrid instruments.