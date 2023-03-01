FreshToHome raises $104mn venture funding

Hyderabad: FreshToHome, an online consumer brand for fish and meat has raised $104 million in SeriesD funding with Amazon Smbhav Venture Fund leading the round. Existing investors in FreshToHome including Iron Pillar, Investcorp, Investment Corporation of Dubai (the principal investment arm of the Government of Dubai), Ascent Capital and others have also participated in this round.

New investors joining this round include E20 Investment Ltd, Mount Judi Ventures and Dallah Albaraka. JP Morgan was the placement agent to FreshToHome for the fundraise.

Shan Kadavil, CEO, FreshToHome, said: "We are excited to have Amazon Smbhav Venture Fund lead our Series D funding round. FreshToHome has pioneered the revolution of making 100 per centpreservative and antibiotic-residuefree fresh fish, seafood, meat and meat products accessible and affordable to all and that is our biggest USP.

We are now a 'Proficorn' with operational profitability across the company. As we strive to offer more value to our farmers and fishers, customers, employees and investors, our focus is on profitability and sustainable value creation." AmazonSmbhav Venture Fund, through its official spokesperson, stated: "Our vision with the $250 million Amazon Smbhav Venture Fund is to empower the next generation of innovative, technology enabled companies led by visionary founders.

We are impressed with the FreshToHome management team led by Shan Kadavil and they have done some quality work in creating a robust technology enabled supply chain and scalable backward integrated capabilities to serve customers as well as farmers and fishers. We are excited to partner with FreshToHome for the next phase of its growth."