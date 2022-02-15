FreshToHome to expand to 40 cities in TS, AP

Hyderabad: FreshToHome, the fully integrated online brand in fresh fish and meat e-commerce, is all set to reinforce its presence by making available its product offerings in over 40 cities and enabling the setting up of 15 new stores in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.



As demand for quality and preservative-free meat and seafood at an affordable price is growing, these new touch points will serve the audience who are looking for convenience.

The company has constantly strived towards its brand promise to offer only "100 per cent Fresh, 0 per cent chemicals" products to its customers right at their doorsteps.

The brand makes available products sourced directly from over 3,000 fishermen and farmers across 300 coasts and farms in India. Shan Kadavil, Founder, FreshToHome, said, "The brand had entered Telangana/AP market in the year 2021.

Having strengthened our presence in the city, we are now thrilled to expand to more towns and enable Powered-By-FreshToHome stores. In the future, we plan to satisfy our customer's needs with the best quality products and expand our footprint across the length and breadth of the Indian market."