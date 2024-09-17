Live
Fship Disrupts eCommerce Shipping with AI Powered Platform, Achieves 200% Growth in First Year
Fship’s AI-driven platform, designed to streamline operations for D2C brands, drop shippers, and traders, successfully scaled 50 D2C brands within just one month.
Fship, a logistics tech company, is changing the face of eCommerce with its AI powered platform. Designed to streamline operations for D2C brands, drop shippers, and traders, Fship has experienced remarkable growth, with a 200% increase in monthly revenue this year compared to the previous year. Despite starting to generate significant revenue only in July 2023, Fship closed its first year with over ₹15 crore in revenue. This year, the company is on track to achieve ₹50 crore in revenue, showcasing its rapid expansion and success.
Launched in January 2023, Fship is rapidly emerging as a preferred partner for businesses seeking efficient and scalable shipping solutions. Leveraging cutting-edge AI technology, Fship's platform automates various aspects of the shipping process. This not only reduces operational costs but also enhances customer satisfaction.
Fship is quickly becoming the go-to choice for D2C brands, with over 100+ D2C brands now relying on its services. This includes leading names in the personal care, FMCG, and fashion categories. These brands are a testament to Fship’s focus on growth and efficiency in the eCommerce space. With logistics support, brands are looking to streamline their delivery, reduce shipping time and improve customer satisfaction.
- BETTER BRUSH: Eco-friendly oral care products
- SIMPLY INKED: Temporary tattoos
- CARRY PRO: Luxury travel and luggage accessories
- MaximaWatches: High quality watches brand
- Roopayur: Ayurvedic skincare brand
- Korebi Coffee: Artisan coffee blends
- BODYTALES: Organ to ic skincare and wellness products
“We are thrilled to see how quickly the platform has been adopted by the eCommerce community,” said Ashutosh Bharti, Founder and CEO of Fship. “Our AI powered platform has simplified shipping for D2C brands, drop shippers and traders so they can focus on scaling their business while we take care of their logistics. Our mission is to make the best shipping solutions and support available to every business, big or small. By using AI, we are creating efficiencies so brands can scale fast and maintain high service standards. It’s just the beginning for Fship and we are excited about what’s to come.”
As Fship continues to push boundaries in the shipping industry as it remains focused on expanding its service offerings and reaching new milestones in the coming years.