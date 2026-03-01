Highways and highstreets are emerging as the new demand engines and the 3Fs - fuel, food and fashion - are driving tier 3-5 towns to grow twice as fast as their metro peers, a report showed on Saturday.

Decentralisation of demand and rapid premiumisation are accelerating India’s retail transformation, according to a new report by ClarityX, an AI-driven data analytics and consulting firm supported by MapmyIndia founders and Mastercard.

Tier 3-5 cities are growing almost twice as fast as metros, driven by higher disposable incomes, rising aspirations and a lower starting consumption base.

Categories from dining to apparel are seeing clear trading‑up behaviour, but the meaning of ‘premium’ varies sharply by geography - making hyperlocal product assortments increasingly important as mass‑premium offerings lose relevance.

With tier 1-2 markets approaching saturation, highway and high‑street retail corridors (2H) are emerging as new demand engines.

Fuel and food consumption along these routes indicate rising footfall, first‑time brand adoption and the formation of new retail hubs. Future growth will depend on category mix, micro-marketing and the ability to understand consumers at a highly granular level, said the report.The seeping of retail demand and its premiumisation at lower demographics are strong markers of democratisation of purchasing power and inclusive economic growth.

“The evolution of AI-enabled retail intelligence is bringing together multi-party datasets that identify high‑potential geographies, shifting consumer demand and enabling precision-led expansion strategies,” said Rakhi Prasad, Co-founder, ClarityX and Non-executive Director, CE Info Systems Ltd (MapmyIndia Mappls).