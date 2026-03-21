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Funky Monkeys unit now in Hyd

  • Created On:  21 March 2026 10:27 AM IST
Funky Monkeys unit now in Hyd
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Hyderabad: Funky Monkeys Play Centers for kids, has recently opened its first branch in Hyderabad at Banjara Hills.

The fun factory operates 18 centers across Mumbai, Pune, Bangalore, Ahmedabad, Surat, Chennai and Amritsar. With its entry into Hyderabad, the city’s family entertainment scene gets a playful new upgrade.

Spread across a sprawling 3,500 sq. ft., the world-class indoor play centre, exclusively designed for children aged 1 to 12 years, offers hands-on discovery and learning through spontaneous play, while seamlessly incorporating elements of fun and entertainment.

Tags

Funky MonkeysPlay CenterHyderabad Kids EntertainmentBanjara Hills Indoor PlayChildren Play Center LaunchFamily EntertainmentHyderabad
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