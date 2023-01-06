G Square Epitome unveils 2nd project

Hyderabad: G Square Epitome has launched another prestigious project G Square Epitome Integrated City near Hyderabad-Vijayawada Highway which is also referred as 'Next Gachibowli' by several real estate analysts. It is claimed to be South India's first 1,242-acre Integrated City with 368 acres of premium villa plots ranging from 267 – 533 sq yards

Eshwar N, CEO of G Square Housing said, "We recently launched our First Project G Square Eden Garden at BN Reddy Nagar and the response has been phenomenal. We are committed to delivering great projects to our customers in Hyderabad. Today we have launched yet another project called G Square Epitome Integrated City on Vijayawada Highway."

He adds, "This project is a self-sustaining community spread across 1242 acres and comes loaded with various lifestyle features. The eastern corridor is one of the ideal destinations for investment in the Hyderabad real estate segment today. It's indeed the perfect time to own a plot in this region as the appreciation is going to be massive in the next few years, offering great returns for people who invest now."

Fully Approved by HMDA and RERA, G Square Epitome Integrated City is spread across 1,242 acres with phase 1 of the plot project covering 368 acres with 140+ world-class amenities. All the buyers of this project will have access to Hyderabad's largest Clubhouse (5.65 acres) equipped with various lifestyle and entertainment facilities.

G Square Epitome Integrated City is a highly secured zone with round-the-clock CCTV surveillance. The project has various integrated infrastructure such as a 100-acre Golf Course, 40-acre luxury resort, wellness center, sports academy, school, college and much more. The project is everyone's dream destination which provides the highest standard of living.

Located on the busy Hyderabad–Vijayawada National Highway-65, and nestled between mountains, farmlands, and a sprawling 279-acre natural lake, G Square Epitome Integrated City is one of the largest real estate projects of Hyderabad.

The Vijayawada-Hyderabad Highway is now developing at a much faster rate and high appreciation is guaranteed along this corridor. Many companies are willing to open their campuses along this corridor and this will contribute to the overall development of the region.

The Eastern corridor will see a never before development with 35,000 new jobs being created as a part of various initiatives. Also, large multinational corporations are showing keen interest in setting up their new campuses here. Hyderabad-Vijayawada Highway is all geared up for hosting some of the best companies in IT, Healthcare and Automobile.