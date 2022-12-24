G Square launches new project at BN Reddy Nagar

Hyderabad: South India's largest plot promoter G Square Housing has launched Hyderabad's first sports-themed luxury plotted community at BN Reddy Nagar. G Square Eden Garden is a gated community located with 484 premium residential plots and a sizable portion earmarked for residential purpose with premium amenities. Spread across 65 acres of land, this is a plotted community with luxurious facilities.

G Square Eden Garden is located just five minutes' drive away from the LB Nagar circle which is the entry point for Vijayawada Highway. BN Reddy Nagar is close to Adibatla which is now one of the fastest emerging IT parks of Hyderabad. Out of the total plots, the company is launching 113 plots in the first phase with an early bird price of Rs 59,999 per sq yard.

The villa project is approved by GHMC and TS RERA. It is a fully developed community with black-top roads, premium streetlights, well-structured underground electricity, water supply system, finest drainage outlet system and comes with 5-year free maintenance. It is strategically located with ease of access to nearby schools, colleges, hospitals, metros, malls, and other social infrastructure.

Eshwar N, CEO of G Square Housing at the launch of G Square Eden Garden said, "This is one of the fastest developing areas in Hyderabad with great connectivity. The project offers various luxury features and sports amenities for customers to lead a premium and active lifestyle. This is a great opportunity for the people who want to invest in a plot and build their dream home within the city."

He further said, "Hyderabad has seen a phenomenal growth post lock down due to the policies of the Government of Telangana. I feel this new plot project will open a new dimension for home buyers and real estate investors in the city."