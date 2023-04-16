Gachibowli emerges as a thriving residential area in West Hyderabad 

Gachibowli, located in West Hyderabad has emerged as a corporate district home to business parks with tech company offices, as well as campuses for the University of Hyderabad and other educational institutions. Lounge bars and upscale Indian and international restaurants and a thriving area for Hyderabad's residential market. It is now a hot spot for those who want to purchase flats, independent houses or villas.



Located about five kilometres from HITEC City, it enjoys proximity to prominent areas of Cyber City, Madhapur, Kollur, Malkapur, Patancheru and Hafeezpet. The locality is surrounded by Jubilee hills, Madhapur, Banjara hills, Kothaguda, Mehdipatnam, Panjagutta and Kukatpally.

The area is very well connected through a network of railways and roadways, Rajiv Gandhi international airport and the Nehru Outer Ring Road (ORR). The locality is served by TSRTC buses connecting various parts of the city such as Mehdipatnam, Lakdi Ka pool, Abids, and Koti. The area is 34 kms from the airport, 17 kms from the nearest railway station and 9 kms from the National Highway. No wonder it has become preferred destination for buyers.

Speaking to The Hans India, Srinivas Rao, Madhu Infrastructure Pvt Ltd, said, "The real estate is prospering in Gachibowli locality mainly due its connectivity.

Most importantly, Raidurg metro station is turning out to be hugely beneficial for the commuters residing in this locality."

The real estate industry in Gachibowli is yielding huge profits of nearly 30 to 40 percent.

The realtors exuded confidence that this area will prosper further and will be the preferred destination for buyers due to the availability of physical infrastructure.

Kashif, from West Wave, said, "One of the significant reasons for the growth of real estate in this locality is the presence of IT/ITes employees. It also has social amenities such as schools, hospitals and other industrial establishments located in this area make the residents live a peaceful and comfortable life."

The rise in value of the property is another reason for Gachibowli to emerge as lucrative option for many residents.

The average cost of 2 BHK, 3 BHK and 4 BHK is Rs 80 lakh, Rs 1.30 crore and Rs 2.30 crore, respectively.

With key social infrastructure such as recreation centres, hospitals,

whotels, shopping malls, multiplexes, this area offers immense opportunities for the residents.