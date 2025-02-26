Garuda Aerospace Deploys Drones to Support NDRF Rescue Operation at SLBC Tunnel Collapse in Nagarkurnool, Telangana

Garuda Aerospace, India’s leading drone company, has deployed its consumer drone, Droni, to support the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) in the critical rescue operation at the Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) tunnel collapse in Nagarkurnool, Telangana. Eight workers were trapped on Saturday, February 22, during repair work to address a water leak within the tunnel.

The rescue effort is facing significant obstacles due to substantial water and mud infiltration, creating a hazardous environment with extremely limited visibility. Garuda Aerospace’s drones are being utilized for mapping and strategic rescue planning. They are also helping to locate trapped workers amidst the challenging conditions, transmitting real-time video feeds to provide rescuers with a clear visual of the tunnel's interior despite the extremely low visibility.

Agnishwar Jayaprakash, Founder and CEO of Garuda Aerospace, expressed his commitment to supporting the NDRF, stating, “Our drones are designed to provide critical data in challenging environments, and we are committed to supporting the NDRF in their efforts to rescue the trapped workers. The current situation demands the best technology available, and we are proud to contribute to the operation. This is not the first time we have worked with the NDRF. Our drones have consistently proven their capabilities in disaster response operations.”

Garuda Aerospace, known for its expertise in providing drone solutions across various sectors, including agriculture, industrial inspections, and disaster management, continues to leverage technology for the benefit of society. The company has previously collaborated with the NDRF to deliver essential supplies during floods in Assam and Andhra Pradesh.