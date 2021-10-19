Gati strengthens fleet to meet festive demand

Hyderabad: Gati Ltd, city-headquartered logistics company, has ramped up its network capacity by 25 per cent by adding 100 line haul trucks to its innovative flexi network to connect the demand locations. It aims to cut down the dwell time further in view of the huge spike in demand during the festival season, billed as the stress-test time for supply chain players.

The additional trucks in the special flexible network based on the market and route dynamics, will connect the key locations to ease the pressure of servicing the demands. The network will reduce dwell time from existing nine per cent to five per cent. As many as 19 such grid locations including Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore and Hyderabad have been identified for the purpose.

Charles Devlin D'Costa, Chief of Supply Chain Operations, Gati KWE, said: "We are ready for the festival ride and meet the increased demand during the upcoming season. The network capacity will be enhanced by 20-25 per cent while the workforce will be strengthened by at least 15 per cent. We are planning to leverage at least 20 per cent of existing facilities further to manage the peak season load."

"Overall, we expect a 15 per cent increase in productivity per person. We are tech enabled, especially in the area of artificial intelligence, to meet the purpose. We have set up a monitoring system already in place to ensure a better transit time for the customers," he added.