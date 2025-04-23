GCC workforce to India to reach 3 million by 2030, tier 2 cities to lead

New Delhi: The global capability centre (GCC) workforce in India is projected to reach 3 million by 2030 and a significant portion of these jobs will be entry-level positions for freshers, contributing to economic growth, a report said on Wednesday.

As India becomes the preferred destination for GCCs, the market is expected to be worth $110 billion by 2030. This growth will lead to the creation of approximately 1.5 lakh jobs by 2026, said the report by FirstMeridian Business Services.

“The GCC sector in India has evolved from a scalable industry to one of strategic importance. As multinational companies redefine the skills they need from Indian talent, the country has become a thriving ecosystem supported by extensive upskilling programmes, policies, and development initiatives from metro areas to tier 2 cities,” said Sunil Nehra, CEO–IT Staffing, FirstMeridian Business Services.

Women currently make up 40 per cent of the GCC workforce in India, and this figure is expected to rise as inclusion efforts continue.

While the overall gender ratio in the GCC workforce will remain stable, India is expected to see a 3-5 per cent improvement in gender diversity, as companies prioritise diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI).

India’s GCC ecosystem is growing rapidly, driven by factors such as a diverse talent pool, high digital literacy, cost advantages, and the involvement of many industries including IT, AI/ML and data engineering.

Tier 2 cities are playing an important role in expanding the Indian GCC sector. These cities offer a growing talent pool, affordable infrastructure, lower attrition rates, and cost savings.

Initially focused on transactional services, GCCs now support key sectors such as engineering, cybersecurity, and customer experience for multinational companies.

It is estimated that 30-40 per cent of new GCC jobs will be created in these cities over the next three to four years.

Beyond technology, industries like manufacturing, financial services, retail, healthcare, travel, and hospitality are also contributing to India’s diverse employment growth, said the report.



