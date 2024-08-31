GDP growth slows to 15-month low of 6.7% in Q1

New Delhi: India's economic growth slowed to a 15-month low of 6.7 per cent in April-June 2024-25, mainly due to poor performance of the agriculture and services sectors, government data showed on Friday.

The gross domestic product (GDP) expanded by 8.2 per cent in the April-June quarter of 2022-23. India, however, remained the fastest-growing major economy, as China posted a 4.7 per cent growth in April-June 2024. The previous low of 6.2 per cent was recorded in the January-March quarter of 2023.

