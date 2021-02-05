General Budget 2021 is historic and focuses on infrastructure projects in Railways, says Piyush Goyal

Minister of Railways Piyush Goyal has said that the General Budget 2021 has been historic for Indian Railways and it has focussed on infrastructure projects in Indian Railways. Addressing a virtual press conference, Mr Goyal said, the highest CapEx for Indian Railways will act as a huge catalyst to revitalise the economy and lead Indian Railways towards Atma Nirbhar Bharat.



He said, Indian Railways is marching ahead on its bigger plan like achieving 100 per cent electrification by 2023, Net Zero Carbon Emission network by 2030, modernisation of railways, ease of ticket booking, online freight services. Mr Goyal said, Indian Railways is on the verge of becoming a Future Ready network.

Mr Goyal in a tweet said, "Giving wings to the wheels of the economy is evident from the intention and the allocation that this budget has provided to the Indian Railways: @PiyushGoyal"





Replying to a question, the Minister informed that normal train services will be decided upon in consultation with other stakeholders as COVID situation is being monitored. He said, the vaccination drive has gathered momentum but still we need to adhere to precautions and preventions.

While talking about Dedicated Freight Corridors, Mr Goyal said monetization of assets can be taken up in stages by public listing and gradual disinvestment after DFC becomes fully operational and DFCCIL starts registering healthy profit.

Speaking on the Management Mantra for Indian Railways, he said that the Management Mantra of Indian Railways is to Assign Priority, Allocate Resources and Expedite Completion. Mr Goyal said, the focus is now on completion of projects rather than on announcing new projects.

Of the current 513 ongoing projects being implemented, Railways has identified supercritical, critical projects on capacity enhancement projects on HDN/HUN routes, multi-tracking projects, connectivity projects and national projects. He said, fund allocation and targets have been planned for the next 4 years. All supercritical projects will be completed by March 2022 and others will be completed by March 2024.