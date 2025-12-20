GHR Infra enters South Hyd with boutique villas TRIVANA

Hyderabad: Real estate developer GHR Infra has entered South Hyderabad’s premium villa market with the launch of GHR TRIVANA, a boutique gated villa community in Almasguda, Tukkuguda, near the Nehru Outer Ring Road. Positioned as a low-density, lifestyle-driven development, the project comprises just 52 villas spread across 5.61 acres and is fully registered with the Telangana Real Estate Regulatory Authority.

“Securing RERA registration reflects our commitment to regulatory transparency and design excellence,” said Karteesh Reddy M, CEO, GHR Infra. “GHR TRIVANA is designed for families who value the openness of villa living while remaining closely connected to schools, healthcare and the airport. Every element has been calibrated to enhance well-being and foster community interaction.”

Highlighting market dynamics, V Shyam Sunder Reddy, Managing Director, GHR Infra, noted that South Hyderabad currently leads the country in residential confidence.