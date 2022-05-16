GI Council looks out for new Secretary General

Chennai, May 16 The General Insurance (GI) Council, a lobby body of the non-life insurers in India is looking out for a new Secretary General.

The GI Council is a self regulatory body constituted under Section 64C of the Insurance Act consisting of all general/health/specialised and reinsurers and is registered with the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI).



The GI Council Secretary General post carries a monthly emolument of Rs 350,000 (Rs 300,000 salary and Rs 50,000 allowance) plus official car.



The employment tenure will be for three years with an upper age limit of 65 years at the time of laying down office.



The incumbent Secretary General M.N.Sarma is set to retire soon.



According to GI Council, the aspirants should preferably have at least 25 years experience in the area of general insurance with the current or the last position being not below the rank of AGeneral Manager of a government owned general/reinsurance company or should preferably have worked or currently working at top management with a private sector insurer/reinsurer.



The aspirants should not be more than 62 years of age as on 31/07/2022.

